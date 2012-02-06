WASHINGTON Feb 6 Nearly 1 million U.S.
homeowners have won permanent reductions on mortgage payments
since the Obama administration launched its foreclosure
prevention program in 2009, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday,
only a fraction of the total it aimed to reach.
Some 11 million homeowners owe more than their houses
are worth and the Home Affordable Mortgage Program (HAMP) has
had limited impact on a housing market bogged down by
foreclosures and tight lending conditions.
The administration initially projected HAMP would help
up to 4 million homeowners stay in their homes.
The program, which provides financial incentives to
mortgage servicers to rework loans, granted 23,374 permanent
modifications in December, bringing the total to date to
933,327, the administration said.
Although the program has been widely criticized by
Republican lawmakers for not being effective, the
administration extended HAMP by one year through 2013 and
expanded it to reach more indebted homeowners.
Treasury said 84 percent of homeowners seeking help through
HAMP in the past 18 months received a permanent loan
modification.