WASHINGTON Feb 8 Two Democratic lawmakers
on Wednesday accused the regulator of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac from blocking the firms from reducing
principal on the mortgages they back for ideological reasons.
Representatives Elijah Cummings and John Tierney claimed
that analysis from the regulator itself, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, showed that principal reduction would serve the
interest of U.S. taxpayers, who have bailed the firms out to the
tune of $169 billion.
They said the analysis directly contradicted testimony from
the acting director of the agency, Edward DeMarco, who has said
loan forbearance -- which grants temporary suspensions of
payments to borrowers but does not reduce their obligations --
provides the same benefit for homeowners at less cost to
taxpayers.
"It appears that your refusal to follow Congress' direction
and allow principal reduction programs is based more on ideology
and the fear of political backlash than on a straightforward
analysis of the interests of American taxpayers," the lawmakers
wrote in a letter to DeMarco.
The Obama administration, some Federal Reserve officials and
Democrats on Capitol Hill have pressured the FHFA to allow
reductions in loan balances for borrowers who are "underwater,"
meaning their loan balance exceeds the value of their home.
DeMarco has argued that allowing principal write-downs would
go against his primary mandate of protecting assets of at the
two mortgage finance firms, which were seized by the government
in September 2008 as home loan losses spiraled.
Cummings and Tierney also said a former Fannie Mae official
had come forward and claimed the company had started to develop
a pilot program to slash loan balances for troubled borrower in
2010. The pilot program was canceled shortly before it was set
to launch because of resistance from senior executives, the
unnamed former employee said, according to the letter.
The program had preliminary approvals from officials at
Fannie Mae, FHFA, and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, which regulates national banks, according to the
former employee.
Two weeks ahead of its launch, the program was "terminated
by senior officials at Fannie Mae who were 'philosophically
opposed' to the concept of reducing principal," the former
employee told congressional staff.
Fannie Mae and FHFA declined immediate comment on the
letter.
Last year, Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee, had asked DeMarco to explain
his thinking in deciding not to offer principal reductions.
DeMarco provided lawmakers with an analysis completed in
2010. In a letter dated Jan. 20 that accompanied the analysis,
DeMarco again signaled that principal forbearance might be a
cost-effective way for Fannie and Freddie to dampen the
foreclosure crisis.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac own or guarantee roughly half of
all outstanding mortgages in the United States. Some economists,
consumer groups and affordable housing advocates argue that more
aggressive actions by the firms to help troubled borrowers would
minimize taxpayer losses in the long-run by preventing defaults
in the near term.