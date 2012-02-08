(Adds comment from FHFA)
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Two Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday
accused the regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from
blocking the firms from reducing principal on the mortgages they back for
reasons of "ideology."
Representatives Elijah Cummings and John Tierney claimed that analysis from
the regulator itself, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, showed that principal
reduction would serve the interest of U.S. taxpayers, who have bailed the firms
out to the tune of $169 billion.
They said the analysis directly contradicted testimony from the acting
director of the agency, Edward DeMarco, who has said loan forbearance - which
grants temporary suspensions of payments to borrowers, but does not reduce their
obligations - provides the same benefit for homeowners at a lower cost to
taxpayers.
"It appears that your refusal to follow Congress' direction and allow
principal reduction programs is based more on ideology and the fear of political
backlash than on a straightforward analysis of the interests of American
taxpayers," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to DeMarco.
The Obama administration, some Federal Reserve officials and Democrats on
Capitol Hill have pressured the FHFA to allow reductions in loan balances for
borrowers who are "underwater," meaning their loan balance exceeds the value of
their home.
DeMarco has argued that allowing principal writedowns would go against his
primary mandate of protecting assets of at the two mortgage finance firms, which
were seized by the government in September 2008 as home loan losses spiraled.
Cummings and Tierney also said a former Fannie Mae official had come forward
and claimed the company had started to develop a pilot program to slash loan
balances for troubled borrowers in 2010. According to the letter, the pilot
program was canceled shortly before it was set to launch because of resistance
from senior executives, the unnamed former employee said.
The program had preliminary approvals from officials at Fannie Mae, FHFA,
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates national
banks, according to the former employee.
Two weeks ahead of its launch, the program was "terminated by senior
officials at Fannie Mae who were 'philosophically opposed' to the concept of
reducing principal," the former employee told congressional staff.
"FHFA stands by its analysis of principal forgiveness. We will soon respond
to the congressmen's' letter," FHFA spokesperson Corinne Russell said.
Fannie Mae declined immediate comment on the letter.
Last year, Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government
Reform Committee, had asked DeMarco to explain his thinking in deciding not to
offer principal reductions.
DeMarco provided lawmakers with an analysis completed in 2010. In a letter
dated Jan. 20 that accompanied the analysis, DeMarco again signaled that
principal forbearance might be a cost-effective way for Fannie and Freddie to
dampen the foreclosure crisis.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac own or guarantee roughly half of all outstanding
mortgages in the United States. Some economists, consumer groups and affordable
housing advocates argue that more aggressive actions by the firms to help
troubled borrowers would minimize taxpayer losses in the long run by preventing
defaults in the near term.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Leslie Adler, Gary Crosse)