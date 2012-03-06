* Up-front fees and annual premiums to be cut for FHA refis
* White House says up to 3 million borrowers may be eligible
* Plan marks Obama's latest proposal to help housing market
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. President Barack
Obama announced on Tuesday a cut in fees on many
government-backed mortgages that he said could help millions of
homeowners refinance, part of an election-year push to boost the
shaky U.S. housing market.
Under the plan, a typical borrower with a loan backed by the
Federal Housing Administration could save a thousand dollars a
year by refinancing into a new FHA loan, the White House said.
The fee reductions would be on top of any savings from a lower
interest rate.
Two million to three million borrowers would be eligible,
although the White House said participation would more likely
number in the "hundreds of thousands."
The step is the latest in a series by the Obama
administration to aid a depressed U.S. housing market and
homeowners threatened by a rising tide of foreclosures.
About 11.1 million Americans now owe more than their homes
are worth.
"I'm not one of those people who believe that we just sit by
and wait for the housing market to hit bottom," Obama said at a
news conference. "There are real things we can do right now that
would make a substantial difference in the lives of innocent,
responsible homeowners."
Obama, who faces re-election in November, introduced the cut
in mortgage fees alongside efforts to compensate members of the
military who may have been wrongfully foreclosed.
The lower fees being put in place would be available to
borrowers seeking a new loan through FHA's streamlined
refinancing program, and even borrowers who owe more on their
mortgage than their homes are worth would be eligible.
Under the streamlined program, borrowers must be current on
their payments and income verifications, and appraisals are
waived. The reduced fees announced today would be available to
borrowers who are refinancing loans taken out before June 1,
2009.
BROAD BENEFITS FOR THE ECONOMY
Of the 5.4 million 30-year fixed-rate mortgages that the FHA
backs, 3.2 million would not be eligible because they were
issued after the June 1, 2009, cut-off date, according to Mahesh
Swaminathan, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG.
The reduced fees, though, should help enough homeowners that
there will be a positive ripple effect throughout the U.S.
economy, according to Jaret Seiberg, senior policy analyst with
Guggenheim Securities.
"This should be broadly positive for housing and the economy
by reducing foreclosures and freeing up income for consumers to
spend on other goods and services," Seiberg wrote in a note to
Guggenheim clients.
The biggest banks, such as Wells Fargo & Co., Bank
of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., are
likely to see an increase in refinancing volume, which could
mean higher income from fees related to FHA mortgages, he wrote.
While mortgage rates are at historic lows around 4 percent,
many Americans lack the equity to refinance. Others are locked
out by tight credit conditions.
Obama has announced several changes to the administration's
housing policies this year to help borrowers, including an
expansion of an existing mortgage relief program that had failed
to reach as many homeowners as hoped.
The latest plan, which does not need congressional approval,
reduces the cost of up-front FHA mortgage insurance premiums to
0.01 percent from 1 percent of a borrower's loan balance. It
also cuts the annual fee for these loans in half to 0.55
percent.
Many FHA borrowers have found refinancing prohibitive in
recent years because of increased insurance premiums. The
administration has been raising fees for FHA loans to shore up
the agency's dwindling capital and shrink its footprint in the
market. The agency backs about a third of all new mortgages.
MILITARY PERSONNEL TO GET RELIEF
The White House also announced more details about
an agreement with mortgage servicers to compensate people
serving in the military and veterans who faced wrongful
foreclosure.
It said servicers will reviews thousands of foreclosures on
properties owned by members of the military and will pay those
whose homes were wrongly seized the amount of lost equity plus
interest and $116,785.
The administration is also seeking refunds for military
personnel who were wrongfully denied refinancing.