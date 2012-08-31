WASHINGTON Aug 31 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise their guarantee fees on home loans by the end of the year, the top U.S. housing regulator said on Fr iday, a step designed to encourage private firms to wade back into the mortgage finance market.

Mortgages guaranteed by the two government-controlled companies will increase by an average of 10 basis points by the end of the year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.