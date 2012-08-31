BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
WASHINGTON Aug 31 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise their guarantee fees on home loans by the end of the year, the top U.S. housing regulator said on Fr iday, a step designed to encourage private firms to wade back into the mortgage finance market.
Mortgages guaranteed by the two government-controlled companies will increase by an average of 10 basis points by the end of the year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25