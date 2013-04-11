WASHINGTON, April 11 A federal watchdog will
probe whether the state of Florida misused a fund that was
supposed to help homeowners hurt by the 2007-09 recession, U.S.
Senator Bill Nelson of Florida said on Thursday.
Nelson said the special inspector general for the Troubled
Asset Relief Program, which investigates fraud and waste in 2008
federal bailout of the U.S. financial sector, had agreed to his
request for a probe.
Nelson, a Democrat, said Florida underutilized the
bailout's "Hardest Hit Fund," which has given money to state and
local housing finance agencies to help troubled borrowers.
"The state of Florida would never spend the money," Nelson
said during a hearing.
A spokesperson for SIGTARP declined to confirm whether a
probe has begun.
Florida was one of the states hit hardest by a collapse of
the U.S. housing market, which triggered the deepest recession
in decades.
Nelson also alleged that Florida, where the state government
is run by Republican Governor Rick Scott, spent some of the
state's share of the funding on people who "never should have
gotten it."
A spokesperson for the Florida Housing Financing Corp, the
state agency that oversees the fund's use in Florida, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
SIGTARP last year criticized federal agencies for
implementing the "Hardest Hit Fund" at a slow pace, allocating
just a fraction of what it had been allotted. The program was
suffering from big delays due to a lack of planning by the
Treasury Department and slow implementation by
government-controlled housing finance companies Freddie Mac
and Fannie Mae, the watchdog said in a
report released in April 2012.