By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The top Democrat and
Republican on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday
they want to reach agreement by year end on the politically
thorny issue of how to overhaul mortgage giants Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The indication by the panel's Democratic chairman, Tim
Johnson of South Dakota, and its top Republican, Michael Crapo
of Idaho, that they plan to move forward on a housing finance
reform bill is the latest sign of movement in an often
contentious debate that has frequently divided the two parties.
"Recognizing that there are many details that need to be
explored and discussed ... we plan to hold hearings this fall to
explore the finer points of proposed changes," Johnson said at a
hearing. "Crapo and I are undertaking this in-depth process with
the goal of reaching agreement by the end of the year."
Neither lawmaker offered details on their likely approach.
Plans to replace Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have emerged in
both the Senate and the House of Representatives in recent
weeks. The companies have operated under government control
since they were seized during the financial crisis.
Last month, President Barack Obama for the first time also
outlined a plan to revamp the government's role in housing
finance. He wants private capital to take a lead role in the
nation's future mortgage market.
The Senate bill, which was introduced by both Republican and
Democratic members of the banking committee, mirrors the
administration's approach of ensuring a government backstop
remains in place in times of crisis, while an alternative
Republican bill in the House more sharply limits government
mortgage guarantees.
"Given the president's recent comments, it appears we now
are experiencing the first moment since the crisis that the
White House, the Senate and the House are all moving forward or
advocating for reform," Crapo said at hearing on mortgage market
reform. "We must use this opportunity to concentrate on building
consensus."
Despite the recent movement, analysts expect it could still
take a few years before any legislation becomes law.
The Senate bill, led by Tennessee Republican Bob Corker and
Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, would liquidate Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac within five years. The legislation would provide for
government reinsurance that would kick in only after private
creditors had shouldered large losses.
Under the House bill, introduced by House Financial Services
Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, there would be no such
assistance for unexpected losses. In July, the bill was approved
by the committee on a mostly party-line vote, but Republican
leaders have said it will not be considered by the full House
this fall.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do not make loans but instead buy
them from lenders and package them as bonds, and guarantee them
against default. A key part of the housing system, the two
mortgage financiers own or back about half of all U.S. home
loans.
The companies have returned to record profits after drawing
almost $188 billion from taxpayers to stay afloat since 2008. By
the end of September, they will have returned $146 billion in
dividends to the U.S. Treasury for the government aid.
"Any new housing finance system and the transition to it
could dramatically change the way that families qualify and
affect who can afford to buy a home," Johnson said.
