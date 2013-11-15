* Senators want draft housing finance bill by year-end
* Conservatives want sharp curbs on government role
* Liberals want to ensure less affluent can get mortgages
* Final housing reform most likely pushed past 2016
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The leaders of the U.S.
Senate Banking Committee appear unlikely to meet their goal of
producing a bill by year-end that would wind down major mortgage
finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, given the shrinking timeline and the tricky politics.
Conservative Republicans favor shutting down the
government-run firms and placing control of the nearly $10
trillion housing finance system firmly in the private sector's
hand.
But liberal Democrats worry that less affluent Americans
will lose access to mortgages even if a limited government role
is retained, unless there are safeguards to ensure the
availability of credit for all borrowers.
Committee Chairman Tim Johnson and Senator Mike Crapo, the
panel's top Republican, have been working together closely to
bridge the partisan divide.
Crapo has agreed that some sort of government backstop for
the mortgage market, which loan guarantors Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac now dominate, should be retained - a fact analysts
see as a political breakthrough.
"The committee is being proactive, but the big question will
wind up being - what price does Senator Crapo want to extract
for giving support to a federal guarantee?" said Brandon
Barford, a former Republican aide to the committee who is now a
vice president at ACG Analytics, an investment research firm.
The goal is to craft a system that provides continued access
to long-term, fixed-rate mortgages, while limiting the risk
taxpayers will ever face losses.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy mortgages from lenders
and repackage them into securities for investors, were bailed
out to the tune of $188 billion after the government seized them
in 2008 as defaulting loans threatened their solvency.
But threading the needle between centrist lawmakers, liberal
Democrats and conservative Republicans is proving difficult,
even with the Obama administration's heavy involvement.
And while the Democratic and Republican leaders of the
committee are still talking, and staff are working to flesh out
details, some Senate aides said a draft bill will not be ready
for the panel's consideration until 2014. An agreement in
principal, however, is likely, according to sources.
STARTING POINT ON LONG PROCESS
Johnson, who has overseen a flurry of hearings on housing
reform in recent weeks, said he has worked closely with Crapo to
increase the odds of reaching a deal that can secure enough
bipartisan votes to win full Senate approval.
"Because of our inclusive, deliberative process, we have
more buy-in on the importance of reform from members on both
sides of the aisle, the administration, and those in the housing
industry as well as housing advocates," the South Dakota
Democrat told Reuters.
"I remain hopeful that Ranking Member Crapo and I can reach
agreement on legislation that is workable and will improve the
stability of the housing market," he said.
Barford said that Crapo's demand for signing off on some
sort of government mortgage guarantee, even one that might only
kick in during catastrophic situations, "will be very strict
underwriting standards to protect taxpayers."
Johnson and Crapo are building on a bipartisan bill crafted
by Republican Senator Bob Corker and Democratic Senator Mark
Warner.
That proposal would wind down Fannie and Freddie and replace
them with a new government reinsurer. It would mandate private
financiers to hold a stake and take at least 10 percent of the
first losses on mortgage debt. The government would only provide
assistance after private creditors had taken a hit.
By including a government guarantee in the overhaul plan,
lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are conceding that a
federal backstop is necessary to keep the cost of mortgage
financing low and access to credit widely available.
But left-leaning groups still worry the pendulum will swing
too far and say ensuring broad access to mortgages is essential.
"If we're going to have the votes to move to a new housing
finance system, any new reform measure will have to replicate
Fannie and Freddie's mission to serve all markets," said Julia
Gordon, director for housing finance and policy at the Center
for American Progress.
"Legislation will fail to make it out of the committee
process unless lawmakers beef up the proposal to ensure it
serves all players in the (housing) market equitably," she said.
Even if their draft does not make it to the Senate floor,
anything Johnson and Crapo produce will be a starting point for
whatever Congress may eventually approve.
Any housing reform plan passed by the Democratic-controlled
Senate must also make its way through the Republican-controlled
House before it could be signed into law.
Industry experts and political analysts do not expect that
to happen before the mid-term elections in November 2014, and
probably not until after the next presidential election in 2016.