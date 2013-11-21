WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama's
pick for a top housing regulatory post looked poised to win
confirmation after the Senate changed its rules on Thursday to
make it harder to block nominees.
If confirmed to head the agency that regulates housing
finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
Democratic Representative Mel Watt could open the door for the
taxpayer-controlled firms to provide greater mortgage relief, in
line with White House economic goals.
The current head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
Edward DeMarco, is a career civil servant who has knocked heads
at times with the Obama administration on homeowner-relief
programs as he has sought to conserve the companies' assets.
That focus has endeared DeMarco to Republicans, who
successfully blocked Watt's nomination in a vote last month. The
filibuster marked the first time since the Civil War that the
Senate failed to confirm a sitting member of Congress.
The Republican action helped spur Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, to push through a change in the
Senate filibuster rules on Thursday.
Previously, 60 votes were needed to clear procedural hurdles
in the 100-seat Senate. Now, a simply majority suffices for all
but Supreme Court nominees - a change that virtually guarantees
Watt's confirmation given that Democrats control 55 votes.
Homeowner and consumer advocacy groups have lobbied hard for
Watt's approval. They argue that DeMarco, who became the FHFA's
acting director in 2009, has not implemented programs that could
help borrowers who are having trouble making mortgage payments.
Analysts expect Watt to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to
forgive loan principal for Americans who owe more on their
mortgages than their homes are worth - a step the White House
has advocated but one that DeMarco had refused to take.
"If Watt is confirmed, we would expect the FHFA to work
towards some form of principal reduction and institute specific
changes to Fannie and Freddie refinance efforts," said Isaac
Boltansky, an analyst with Compass Point Research and Trading.
Watt would also become an influential voice in the debate
over the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The companies, which own or guarantee about two-thirds of
all U.S. mortgages, were seized by the government in 2008 during
the financial crisis and propped up with about $187 billion in
taxpayer funds. They have since returned to profitability.
Both Republicans and Democrats want to wind them down and
take steps to ensure taxpayers are never on the hook again, but
Democrats want to ensure some government support for housing
remains.
With Watt at FHFA, the administration could avoid any
awkward political fights when it comes to expanding credit to
borrowers. Analysts expect Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would
increase their refinance activity under his oversight.
Watt is a two-decade veteran of the U.S. House of
Representatives and has the support of the Congressional Black
Caucus, of which he is a member. He is also a member of the
House Financial Services Committee, which oversees housing
matters. While in Congress, Watt has pressed for increased
access to credit for minority and low-income consumers.