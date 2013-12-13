* FHA declines to say whether it might need more aid
* Decision on need for funds to come at end of fiscal year
* Loans backed from 2007-09 have eroded FHA's reserves
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 The Federal Housing
Administration, which recently received an infusion of funds
from the U.S. Treasury to cover projected losses, still faces a
$1.3 billion capital shortfall, an independent audit released on
Friday found.
The annual analysis calculates the solvency of the FHA's
mortgage insurance fund under a range of economic assumptions.
FHA Commissioner Carol Galante declined to comment at a
briefing for reporters on whether the agency might need a second
straight taxpayer subsidy. The government mortgage insurer
received a $1.7 billion infusion from the Treasury in September,
the first time it has needed aid in its 79-year history.
The report could raise concerns about the prospect of more
taxpayer dollars being tapped to stabilize the housing sector,
which was at the epicenter of the 2007-09 financial crisis and
recession. Nevertheless, it showed the FHA's finances improving
from the $16.3 billion shortfall that was projected a year ago.
The Obama administration will make an initial determination
on whether the FHA will need to access its Treasury credit line
in February when it releases its annual budget proposal. A final
determination will not be made until the fiscal year draws to a
close in September.
The FHA insures a portfolio of more than $1 trillion in
mortgages. It increased its share of the market when the housing
bubble burst, more than tripling its loan portfolio. It now
insures almost one-third of all U.S. mortgages, up from about 5
percent in 2006.
It has struggled to manage a growing glut of delinquent
mortgages, and loans it backed from 2007 to 2009 have eaten away
at its cash reserves. According to the audit, loans made since
2010 are expected to remain profitable.
"The health of the (insurance fund) is improved," Galante
said. "We want to keep and maintain this momentum."
Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican who heads
the House Financial Services Committee, seized on the audit to
argue the need to reduce governmental involvement in housing.
"A broke FHA is a broken FHA," he said. "The American people
want to end the destructive cycle of boom, bust and bailout that
Washington housing policies have helped foster."
Democrats noted that the agency's financial health was
improving, and said it must work to ensure affordable loans are
available for first-time homebuyers.
David Stevens, president of the Mortgage Bankers Association
and a former FHA commissioner, said the agency's troubles could
soon be behind it.
"Today's report, while recognizing FHA's current shortfall,
shows clear improvement over last year and is a sign that the
(insurance fund) is headed in the right direction and could soon
be positive," he said.
The FHA is legally required to maintain a 2 percent capital
ratio, which is a measure of its ability to withstand losses. It
has not met that mark since 2009, but the audit said it would in
the 2015 fiscal year, sooner than was estimated last year.
With an FHA-backed loan, buyers can put down as little as
3.5 percent of the purchase price. The FHA, which does not make
loans, provides mortgage insurance to borrowers who are unable
to make a large enough down payment to qualify for prime loans.
The FHA has taken a series of steps to improve its finances
over the last few years. It has raised the amount it charges
borrowers to insure mortgages against default six times and has
tightened underwriting.
The policy changes, coupled with rising home prices and
improved rates of recovery on delinquent loans, are helping to
shrink the projected funding gap, Galante said.