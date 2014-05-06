WASHINGTON May 6 The Senate Banking Committee
will vote on a bill to revamp the U.S. housing finance system
next week, a Senate aide said on Tuesday.
Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a Democrat, and Senator Mike
Crapo, the panel's top Republican, had previously delayed
scheduling votes on the bill in order to build more support for
the plan that would wind down taxpayer-owned mortgage financiers
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Six Democrats and six Republicans on the 22-member committee
are prepared to back the bill, but the leaders want a broader
base to pressure Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to let the
legislation come up on the Senate floor.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chris Reese)