UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $3.7 billion after posting a quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in September, it will have returned $130.5 billion to taxpayers in return for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds, earned net income of $3.7 billion between April and June. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend