WASHINGTON Dec 4 The Obama administration said
on Thursday it would be irresponsible to end government
stewardship of the country's biggest mortgage finance firms
without legislation from Congress.
The comments from a senior Treasury Department official
knocked down speculation the administration could eventually
release housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from
conservatorship should lawmakers fail to overhaul housing
finance rules.
"The only way to responsibly end the conservatorship is
through legislation," Michael Stegman, the Treasury's counselor
for housing finance policy, told a luncheon.
U.S. taxpayers bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during
the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The firms have operated under
government conservatorship since then.
Several housing finance proposals have been debated in
Congress in recent years, but Democrats and Republicans have
been unable to strike a broad deal and many analysts see little
chance of that happening over the next year.
