By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 The reach of a government
effort to help distressed homeowners refinance their mortgages
could be largely determined by details on lender liability
that will be announced on Tuesday.
The regulator for government-controlled mortgage finance
firms Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said last
month that it was widening a program to help borrowers with
little or no equity in their homes refinance.
The initiative, known as the Home Affordable Refinance
Program, or HARP, hinges on lenders voluntarily writing new
loans for borrowers hard-hit by declining home prices.
But many lenders have been worried that they could be
forced to buy back refinanced loans if defects with the
initial mortgage are found, a concern that has undercut the
program's effectiveness.
The regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said it
would relax the representations and warranties participating
lenders have to abide by as part of its revamp of the
program.
Lenders will learn on Tuesday to what extent those
contracts, which determine their liability for bad loans, will
be waived.
"For those originating the new loans, they will look at
how these waivers are going to structured," said Bose George,
an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc in New York. "If
they provide enough of a comfort zone, these changes to the
representations and warranties could bring meaningful
participation."
The HARP program is open to borrowers who have little or
no equity in the homes as long as they are making timely
payments and their loans are guaranteed by Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, which currently back about half of all U.S.
residential loans.
GETTING RID OF A CAP
As part of the revamp announced in October, FHFA said it
would scrap a cap that prevented borrowers whose mortgages
exceed 125 percent of the value of their homes from
participating in the program.
Analysts at Barclays Capital estimate up to 3.1 million
loans are eligible for the program.
So far, about 894,000 borrowers have used HARP to
refinance. FHFA said the changes could double that number,
although that would still fall far short of the 5 million
homeowners the Obama administration had hoped to reach when
the program was unveiled in 2009.
While borrowers may move through the refinancing process
at a faster rate under the re-tooled initiative, the breadth
of the waivers on representations and warranties will largely
determine the degree to which lenders and mortgage servicers
are willing to make these riskier loans.
Those originating the loans have been skittish about
refinancing higher-risk borrowers with the possibility a
loan's government guarantees could be stripped if it sours or
it is deemed defective.
Edward DeMarco, acting director of the FHFA, said during a
conference call with reporters last month that the plan would
wind up producing "substantial relief" from the
representations and warranties.
But George cautioned that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might
try to offset the waivers with an additional fee to cover the
potential costs of being stuck with bad loans. The firms have
been successful at getting lenders to buy back defective
loans, which has helped them bring in revenue.
Other fees, known as loan-level price adjustments, or
LLPAs, that are designed to reflect the increased default risk
associated with higher loan-to-value ratios, are set to be
lowered under the reworked program. Details on these fees will
also be revealed on Tuesday.
As part of its announcement last month, FHFA said it was
eliminating some of these risk-based fees if borrrowers
refinance into a shorter-duration loan.
While the changes might help responsible borrowers take
advantage of interest rates currently at historic lows, they
could also diminish the appetite of investors who buy
mortgage-backed securities packaged by Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. If investors balk at buying MBS backed by HARP-refinance
loans, borrowers in the program would face higher costs than
otherwise.
Investors on Tuesday will be looking for any details on
how the new mortgages with the loan-to-value ratios of 125
percent or higher are pooled by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and
then securitized.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Jan Paschal)