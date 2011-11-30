WASHINGTON Nov 30 A group of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday pressed the regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to explain why the agency has blocked the two housing finance providers from reducing mortgage balances for borrowers who owe more than their homes are worth.

"For too long now, we have heard superficial excuses about why principal reduction programs are not feasible at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, despite a growing chorus of economists and other experts who believe these programs serve the long-term interests of taxpayers," Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Government Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

Cummings and the 16 other Democrats on the panel voiced their concerns in a letter to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the two government-controlled finance firms.

FHFA acting director Edward DeMarco told the panel on Nov. 16 that he remains concerned loan principal reductions would hurt Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's finances. The two companies, which were taken over by the government in 2008, have together received more about $169 billion in taxpayer support.

"During your testimony ... you identified no specific statute that prohibits FHFA from allowing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from developing principal forgiveness programs," the 17 lawmakers wrote to DeMarco.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are the largest source of mortgage funds in the United States, do not provide mortgages to home buyers. But because they buy up pools of mortgages from banks and provide guarantees to investors in mortgage-backed securities against possible defaults, the regulations on what types of mortgages they will guarantee has a widespread effect on the market for home loans.

The Democrats requested proof that statutory provisions prevent FHFA from allowing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce mortgage principal. They also requested DeMarco provide an analysis of the impact of foreclosures on the two companies, compared with the the cost of forgiving mortgage debt. The lawmakers asked DeMarco to provide the analysis by Dec. 9.

DeMarco has maintained that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's ongoing efforts to modify mortgages through government programs have helped borrowers' balance sheets, eliminating the need to carry out the more costly step of writing down principal.