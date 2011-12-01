* FHA may need to raise premiums if economy worsens
* Action would avoid need to tap Treasury credit line
* FHA backs about a third of all US loans for home buying
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 A plan to raise mortgage
insurance premiums for some borrowers with government-backed
loans might be needed if economic conditions worsen, a top
federal housing official told Congress on Thursday.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said
"any worsening of economic conditions in 2012" that eroded the
value of the Federal Housing Administration's portfolio by
anything more than $7 billion could require steps to shore up
the agency's reserves.
An annual audit released by the FHA earlier this month
showed the value of the agency's reserves had fallen 45 percent
over the last year to $2.6 billion at the end of September.
FHA's main insurance fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance
Fund, is required to hold sufficient capital against potential
losses.
The audit released on Nov. 15 found the FHA's reserves had
slipped to 0.24 percent of the value of the thousands of
outstanding U.S. home mortgages it insures, well below the 2
percent required by law and down from 0.5 percent in 2010.
"While the fund has remained positive, we are keenly aware
of the importance of remaining vigilant to the risks the agency
faces and will continue to take the actions necessary to
protect the fund and taxpayers," Donovan told the House
Financial Services Committee.
Donovan said he was considering five steps to shore up the
insurance fund, with premium increases being one option. The
FHA has already raised premiums three times since the Obama
administration took office.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned the FHA
could soon run out of money and require taxpayer support.
The FHA has drastically increased its market share since
the housing market boom and bust, and now backs about a third
of all U.S. mortgages for home purchases.
"We see a major red flag here with the decline of the
capital ratio," said Representative Shelley Moore Capito, a
West Virginia Republican. "A bail-out of the FHA would be
intolerable to the American people."
Donovan told lawmakers the FHA, which has a financial
lifeline to the U.S. Treasury that it could tap if needed, had
"weathered the storm" and continued to take protective measures
such as tightening risk standards.
He said that while FHA still faced risks it had been
"remarkably resilient in the wake of the extraordinary turmoil
in the housing market."
Lawmakers, however, were not assuaged.
"FHA is a disaster in the making. If we're not careful, it
may become Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac the sequel," Republican
Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas said, referring to the
mortgage finance firms that have been propped up with about
$169 billion in taxpayer aid.
Donovan said any action on premiums would be considered in
the context of balancing access to credit with the need to
protect the fund. "We must continue to take actions that
vigorously protect the fund while assisting the market to fully
recover," he said.