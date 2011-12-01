* FHA may need to raise premiums if economy worsens

By Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 A plan to raise mortgage insurance premiums for some borrowers with government-backed loans might be needed if economic conditions worsen, a top federal housing official told Congress on Thursday.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said "any worsening of economic conditions in 2012" that eroded the value of the Federal Housing Administration's portfolio by anything more than $7 billion could require steps to shore up the agency's reserves.

An annual audit released by the FHA earlier this month showed the value of the agency's reserves had fallen 45 percent over the last year to $2.6 billion at the end of September.

FHA's main insurance fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, is required to hold sufficient capital against potential losses.

The audit released on Nov. 15 found the FHA's reserves had slipped to 0.24 percent of the value of the thousands of outstanding U.S. home mortgages it insures, well below the 2 percent required by law and down from 0.5 percent in 2010.

"While the fund has remained positive, we are keenly aware of the importance of remaining vigilant to the risks the agency faces and will continue to take the actions necessary to protect the fund and taxpayers," Donovan told the House Financial Services Committee.

Donovan said he was considering five steps to shore up the insurance fund, with premium increases being one option. The FHA has already raised premiums three times since the Obama administration took office.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned the FHA could soon run out of money and require taxpayer support.

The FHA has drastically increased its market share since the housing market boom and bust, and now backs about a third of all U.S. mortgages for home purchases.

"We see a major red flag here with the decline of the capital ratio," said Representative Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican. "A bail-out of the FHA would be intolerable to the American people."

Donovan told lawmakers the FHA, which has a financial lifeline to the U.S. Treasury that it could tap if needed, had "weathered the storm" and continued to take protective measures such as tightening risk standards.

He said that while FHA still faced risks it had been "remarkably resilient in the wake of the extraordinary turmoil in the housing market."

Lawmakers, however, were not assuaged.

"FHA is a disaster in the making. If we're not careful, it may become Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac the sequel," Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas said, referring to the mortgage finance firms that have been propped up with about $169 billion in taxpayer aid.

Donovan said any action on premiums would be considered in the context of balancing access to credit with the need to protect the fund. "We must continue to take actions that vigorously protect the fund while assisting the market to fully recover," he said.