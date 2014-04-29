BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 29 The Senate Banking Committee does not plan to hold any votes on Tuesday on a draft measure to wind down government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to a Senate aide.
Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a Democrat, and Senator Mike Crapo, the panel's top Republican, are pushing back the schedule for the vote to build more support for the housing finance reform bill, the aide said.
The timing of any vote on the measure is unclear. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.