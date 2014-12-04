WASHINGTON Dec 4 The Obama administration said
on Thursday it would be irresponsible to end government
stewardship of the country's biggest mortgage finance firms
without legislation from Congress.
"The only way to responsibly end the conservatorship is
through legislation," Michael Stegman, the Treasury Department's
top official for housing policy, said in prepared remarks.
U.S. taxpayers bailed out housing finance giants Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The firms
have operated under government conservatorship since then.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)