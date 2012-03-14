* Prices firm in 13 markets, weaken in 18 - UGC
* California, Florida at both top and bottom
* 11 cities seen as stable, now back to price decline
By Ben Berkowitz
BOSTON, March 14 More housing markets are
still seeing price weakness than price strength, though parts of
recession-hit states like California and Florida are showing
some signs of improvement, mortgage insurer United Guaranty Corp
said on Wednesday.
In total, nationwide 170 markets are considered stable but
214 are in some stage of decline.
UGC, the country's largest mortgage insurer by market share,
said housing prices in 13 major markets improved in the most
recent version of its Geographic Quality Index, while 18 markets
demonstrated fresh weakness.
The index assigns letter grades to price performance in each
of 384 metro areas, from A ("stable") to D ("severely
declining.") At the lowest end, price declines of around 10
percent would be enough for a D rating.
Some seven markets rose to an A grade in the report,
including Ann Arbor, Michigan and the Minnesota areas of
Rochester and St. Cloud. Six more improved to a B or a C grade,
including the troubled California city of Stockton and the
Florida market of Lakeland-Winter Haven.
On the other hand, 18 markets weakened, including three that
slipped back to a D grade: Hinesville-Ft. Stewart, Georgia; Port
St. Lucie, Florida; and Yuba City, California.
The index is one factor United Guaranty uses when setting
prices for private mortgage insurance, which lenders require
when homebuyers make down payments of less than 20 percent of
the purchase price. Generally, the greater a city's price
stability, the lower the mortgage insurance premiums.
There were 11 cities previously recognized as stable that
have now slipped back into some price declines, UGC said, in
markets all across the country.
That stands in contrast to recent evidence that the housing
market may have turned a corner, like a nearly two-year high in
January for contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes.
At the same time, investors like Warren Buffett have said
housing remains in a depression.
An executive from UGC said the numbers largely tell the
story of the housing market in 2011, and that all signs point to
things turning for the better already.
"What we're seeing overall is that there is improvement ...
we're seeing generally improvement from 2009, 2010 and I think
if you look at upcoming data you'll see more improvement in the
coming year," said Jerry Bryant, a vice president of risk
management for Greensboro, North Carolina-based UGC. "We think
there could be a basing later on this year."
UGC itself barely made it out of the recession. The AIG
unit was considered a secondary asset ripe for sale
during that company's bailout, but as competitors struggled it
continued growing.
AIG management recently identified UGC as a core part of the
insurer's business, along with global property insurer Chartis
and domestic life insurer SunAmerica.