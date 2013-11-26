WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. home price gains in 2013
were not substantial enough to warrant an increase in the
maximum size of loans that mortgage financiers Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac will purchase in 2014, the
firms' regulator said on Tuesday.
The two taxpayer-owned companies will continue to purchase
loans up to a maximum of $417,000 in most areas, holding at the
same limit as the current year. In more expensive real-estate
markets, such as Los Angeles and New York, the cap will remain
at $625,500, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said.