* $417,000 will remain the limit in most areas for now
* Regulator mulled lowering cap to curb gov't housing role
* Nominee for housing post seen less eager to pull back
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 The maximum size of U.S. home
loans that taxpayer-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
can buy will hold steady next year, their regulator
said on Tuesday, deferring a decision on when to pull back
government support for the housing market.
The mortgage financiers will continue to purchase loans up
to a maximum of $417,000 in most areas, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency said. In more expensive markets, such as Los
Angeles and New York, the cap will remain at $625,500.
The limits were raised in 2008 to help keep the mortgage
market liquid during the financial crisis, and the agency had
begun to consider lowering them as the housing market recovered
to allow private capital to support more home loans.
Last month, it said any changes would be phased in and
announced six months before they were implemented to avoid
economic disruptions.
In announcing its decision on Tuesday, the FHFA said the
housing market was not showing enough strength to warrant
lowering the limits now. It is expected to wait until sometime
next year before deciding on any future reduction.
Some housing industry leaders and lawmakers have expressed
concern that reducing the limits could shut out buyers and
impede the housing recovery. Investors might not be willing to
take the risk of buying mortgage-backed securities without a
government guarantee, they cautioned.
Analysts, however, say a decrease would affect only a sliver
of the market, about 2 to 3 percent.
"The housing market isn't going to flourish because of this
announcement, but in some markets this eliminates a threat for
2014," said Jaret Seiberg, a senior policy analyst at Guggenheim
Securities. "This is broadly positive for housing, but it's not
the secret cure that's going to give us a healthy market."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were seized by the
government at the height of the financial crisis, do not make
loans. They purchase mortgages from lenders, which they either
keep on their books or bundle into securities that they offer to
investors with a guarantee. They currently back about two-thirds
of new U.S. home loans.
FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco wants to wean the
housing finance system off this dependence on the government,
but Representative Mel Watt, nominated by President Barack Obama
as the next head of the agency, is expected to move cautiously.
Seiberg said the North Carolina Democrat, who could be
confirmed in the post by the Senate as early as next month, was
not as prepared as the staff at the FHFA to lower the limits.
"Government policies continue to constrain credit more than
economic conditions warrant and the result is the housing market
is less robust than should it should be," said Seiberg.