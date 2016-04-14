WASHINGTON, April 14 The regulator of
government-controlled mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would allow the two firms to cut
loans balances for some U.S. borrowers who owe more than their
home is worth.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the principal
reduction program would be a one-time offering for seriously
delinquent borrowers who have an unpaid principal balance of
$250,000 or less and whose loan-to-value ratios exceed 115
percent.
It said it expected about 33,000 borrowers would be
eligible.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)