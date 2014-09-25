WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The Des Moines and Seattle Federal Home Loan Banks agreed on Thursday to merge, in a move the companies said would make the lenders stronger as a combined entity.

The two banks said in July that they were in merger discussions.

The Federal Home Loan Bank System is made up of 12 regional banks that help finance mortgages made to consumers by their members that include banks, credit unions and insurance companies.

FHLB Des Moines is the larger of the two banks by assets with $82.2 billion at the end of June. FHLB Seattle had $36.5 billion.

The combined entity, to be headquartered in Des Moines, will serve nearly 1,500 member financial institutions, 13 states and the U.S. Pacific territories, according Thursday's press release.

The banks' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), said it supported the merger. (1.usa.gov/ZePFVl)

Closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions, including formal approval by FHFA and ratification by the member-owners of the Des Moines and Seattle Banks. (bit.ly/1vihLcL) (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)