WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The Des Moines and Seattle
Federal Home Loan Banks agreed on Thursday to merge, in a move
the companies said would make the lenders stronger as a combined
entity.
The two banks said in July that they were in merger
discussions.
The Federal Home Loan Bank System is made up of 12 regional
banks that help finance mortgages made to consumers by their
members that include banks, credit unions and insurance
companies.
FHLB Des Moines is the larger of the two banks by assets
with $82.2 billion at the end of June. FHLB Seattle had $36.5
billion.
The combined entity, to be headquartered in Des Moines, will
serve nearly 1,500 member financial institutions, 13 states and
the U.S. Pacific territories, according Thursday's press
release.
The banks' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency
(FHFA), said it supported the merger. (1.usa.gov/ZePFVl)
Closing of the merger is subject to certain closing
conditions, including formal approval by FHFA and ratification
by the member-owners of the Des Moines and Seattle Banks. (bit.ly/1vihLcL)
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)