Sept 25 The Des Moines and Seattle Federal Home
Loan Banks agreed on Thursday to merge in a move that, if
approved by their regulator and members, would result in an
entity with nearly $120 billion in assets.
The combined entity, to be headquartered in Des Moines, will
serve nearly 1,500 member financial institutions that include
banks, credit unions and insurance companies in 13 states and
the U.S. Pacific territories.
The banks' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency
(FHFA), said it supported the merger. (1.usa.gov/ZePFVl)
The two banks, part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System
created in 1932 to help finance mortgages for consumers, said in
July that they were in merger discussions.
This is the first time two regional FHLBs agreed to merge.
FHLB Des Moines is the larger of the two banks, with $82.2
billion in assets and 1,170 members at the end of June. FHLB
Seattle had $36.5 billion, with 320 members.
FHLB Seattle had struggled with bad loans and investments
stemming from the mortgage crisis seven years ago. It is the
only regional FHLB whose Standard & Poor's credit rating is AA,
which while still indicating high creditworthiness, is a notch
below its peers.
"(FHLB) Seattle really needed the help," said Sharon Stark,
chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida. She noted the other 10 regional FHLBs' are
in good shape, making this merger between Des Moines and Seattle
"a one-off."
Closing of the merger is subject to certain conditions,
including formal approval by the FHFA and ratification by the
member-owners of the Des Moines and Seattle Banks. (bit.ly/1vihLcL)
FHLB Des Moines' President and Chief Executive Dick Swanson
will be the combined banks' chief executive, while his FHLB
Seattle counterpart, Mike Wilson, will serve as the combined
bank's president, the FHLBs said in a statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Timothy Ahmann and
Michael Flaherty in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Dan Grebler)