* Extravagant coastal villa a victim of housing crash
* King of southern California luxury sales bankrupt
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, April 17 It has 17 bathrooms, a
17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard,
horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the
largest parcel of residential real estate on southern
California's exclusive Newport Coast.
This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is
a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top
end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of
2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter
of that price at an auction next week.
And One Pelican Hill Road North, once known as Villa del
Lago, is also a story of housing bubble hubris, embodying the
rise and fall of a man who once ruled luxury real estate in one
of the world's most expensive housing markets.
The project began in 2003, when John McMonigle, a top luxury
property broker in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, put
together a partnership to acquire a 12.5 acre lot for $3.42
million, according to agents at HOM Sotheby's International
Realty now in charge of marketing the property.
The seller was the Irvine Company, which over the course of
a half-a-century has converted a family cattle ranch into one of
the nation's great real property empires.
McMonigle, a handsome, well-tailored man who once claimed an
astonishing $2 billion in property sales over a 5-year period,
soon unveiled an artist's rendering of what was to be one of the
world's premiere mansions.
This stretch of U.S. coastline, between Los Angeles and San
Diego, is one of the world's prime real estate locations.
Hollywood celebrities and other super-rich stars have long
owned property in nearby Newport Beach, including actors John
Wayne and Shirley Temple. The golfer Tiger Woods owned a
property there.
Shortly after buying the land the McMonigle partnership
secured a construction loan from La Jolla Bank, and work began
on the Tuscan-style villa in 2004. McMonigle, riding the
property boom, was by this time living in a mansion of his own,
owned a yacht, and had achieved enough celebrity to appear on
the Oprah Winfrey show.
Then the crash came. In 2010 La Jolla Bank went under, and
was taken over by OneWest. In October 2010, OneWest cut off
funding for the $22 million loan, with the 17,500-square-foot,
three-story villa about 90 percent complete, according to
interviews McMonigle gave at the time.
By January 2011, the property was in default. McMonigle told
the Orange County Register newspaper at the time that he stopped
making the monthly loan payments in retaliation for the bank's
breach of the loan agreement.
In April 2011, McMonigle filed for Chapter 7 personal
bankruptcy, and quit the Pelican Hill Road partnership. In June
2011, the partnership filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move
that automatically stopped a foreclosure sale.
BUSY OPEN HOUSE
Now the property is set for auction on April 26, with
OneWest hoping it can recover its loan plus interest and fees.
Rob Giem, the agent in charge of selling the property, said
dozens of potential buyers had registered bidders for the
auction. Over 700 people attended a recent open house.
"I'm confident we'll sell it," Giem said. "A lot of people
have been lurking in the shadows watching this property."
But what price it might command seems to be anybody's guess.
"The house is spectacular. It's unique," said Michael
Gosselin, a veteran Newport Beach estate agent. "For the right
buyer, it would be fantastic. I just don't know how many buyers
like this are out there any more. I'll be curious to see what it
sells for."
McMonigle's financial woes were not his only troubles last
year. His wife of 16 years filed for divorce a week before he
filed bankruptcy. Court documents list his liabilities at nearly
$50 million, with assets of $2.36 million. More than 200
creditors are owed money.
McMonigle is now an agent with Teles Properties, based in
Newport Beach, where he moved after his bankruptcy with several
colleagues from his former firm, The McMonigle Group.
"Any discussion of high-profile, ultra-luxury residential
real estate would be incomplete without mentioning John
McMonigle and his talented team," the website reads.
There is no mention of the bankruptcy or the court-ordered
auction of the estate. Contacted by Reuters, McMonigle said: "I
am not in a position to comment."