By Aruna Viswanatha and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON Aug 23 Massachusetts on Thursday
told Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that the two
government-controlled mortgage finance companies would be
required to offer "commercially reasonable loan modifications"
under a new law in the state.
The notification, in a letter from state Attorney General,
Martha Coakley to the regulator of Fannie and Freddie, raises
the stakes in a dispute between the two over the benefits of
cutting mortgage debt for struggling homeowners.
"I write to inform you of the new Massachusetts law
requiring all creditors, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
to take commercially reasonable steps to avoid foreclosure upon
certain mortgage loans," Coakley said in the letter, to Ed
DeMarco, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
An FHFA spokeswoman said the agency is reviewing the letter
and will respond soon.
Coakley said the new law "highlights the imperative of
preventing unnecessary foreclosures" and promotes the idea that
cutting mortgage debt is one useful tool.
While the law doesn't require creditors to specifically cut
mortgage debt, Coakley said, it "does advance the consensus"
that creditors can receive higher recoveries when using
strategies that include reducing mortgage debt for some
borrowers.
Creditors "will be required to take commercially reasonable
steps and principal forgiveness may be a commercially reasonable
step in certain instances," a spokeswoman for Coakley said.
DeMarco has long resisted cutting mortgage principal on the
loans that Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae own. In July he rejected
an Obama administration plan to use funds from the government's
bank bailout program to do so, and has said it could reduce the
value of taxpayer assets.
In February Coakley sent DeMarco a letter urging him to
consider forgiving principal on certain loans.
On Thursday Coakley again asked DeMarco to reconsider his
position on the modifications.