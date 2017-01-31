NEW YORK Jan 31 Creation of a fund that
provides a government guarantee on mortgage-backed securities
would help promote competition in the U.S. housing finance
market, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.
Such a fund offering an explicit federal guarantee would
ensure the timely payment of principal and interest in the event
one or more of the private insurers that would compete with
mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
fails, the Washington-based trade group said.
"The U.S. mortgage market requires global capital in order
to maintain adequate liquidity through all economic
cycles. International and institutional investors will only fill
that role if there is an explicit government guarantee on the
securities, something that can only be obtained by congressional
action," MBA Chairman Rodrigo Lopez said in a statement.
The private mortgage guarantors proposed by MBA would be
organized like utilities with a regulated rate of return. They
would be chartered to buy qualified single-family and apartment
loans and issue bonds backed by these mortgages with a
government guarantee, MBA said.
Fannie and Freddie charge mortgage lenders a fee to
guarantee the loans they make to home buyers.
The proposal for the fund for MBS was part of MBA's white
paper on its recommendations for mortgage finance market reform
with the goal of ending the government's conservatorship of
Fannie and Freddie.
The two mortgage agencies, since they were rescued in 2008,
have operated under the conservatorship but are now profitable
again and have returned more than $240 billion to federal
government coffers.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)