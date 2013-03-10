By Kevin Gray
| MIAMI, March 10
MIAMI, March 10 Argentine developer Jose Luis
Melo watched as Miami's real estate market reeled from the U.S.
housing crash and thousands of the city's condominiums sat
unsold -- and decided it was time to build.
It was late 2010 and Melo, who runs the Melo Group real
estate company with his two sons, bought a $1.4 million parcel
of land near downtown Miami.
Months later, the Melos lifted the first construction crane
in the city's post-housing bubble era, betting they could find
buyers for condos in a new 17-story tower.
"People told us 'You guys are crazy. The market is awash in
units and you are going to build?'" he said, adding that he
preferred to sell his own new building. The building's 98
condominiums sold out in just five months.
The condos were snapped up by cash-rich Latin Americans who
have flocked to Miami real estate, helping to spur an unexpected
rebound in a market that only three years ago stood as a poster
child of America's housing bust. The buying highlights the role
investors have played in some major U.S. cities showing strong
signs of a revival after the crash.
Wealthy Latin Americans have long invested in south Florida
property, but this time the resurgence in Miami is getting an
extra lift from South American developers like Melo.
Increasingly developers from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Venezuela are getting into the act to meet demand from Latin
Americans looking for a stable place to park their money and to
make extra income through rentals.
"I've never seen them with the kind of clout they are
carrying right now in construction and development," said Peter
Zalewski, principal of real estate consultancy Condo Vultures.
"It really is a coming of age period."
Buoyed by rising property prices and increasing sales, the
real estate industry in South Florida is abuzz over more than 80
announced plans for new residential projects, and Latin American
developers are involved in nearly one-third of them, according
to Zalewski.
The developers are capitalizing on Latin Americans' long
held view of Miami real estate as a safe haven against political
and economic volatility at home. The Latin-flavored city, where
Spanish is widely spoken, is a popular shopping destination and
vacation playground.
Recent currency devaluations in Argentina, Brazil and
Venezuela and fears that currencies in those countries may
continue to weaken are driving the property buying, brokers say.
In 2012, Venezuelans worried about an inflation-wracked
economy, soaring crime and political uncertainty at home, led
all foreign buyers in Miami for a third straight year,
accounting for 15 percent all sales. They were followed by
Argentines and Brazilians.
A sharp increase in real estate prices in Latin America has
also made Miami property more attractive. According to the real
estate website Zillow, Miami property values are nearly 50
percent off their 2006 peak.
The increased presence of Latin American developers also
reflects how their region has benefited from a healthy stretch
of economic growth and has given them an unprecedented
opportunity to look beyond their own borders to build.
"Before, we were more isolated and looking inward. Now we've
started to think more globally," said Eduardo Constantini, head
of Consultatio, a major Argentine real estate developer and
financial firm.
Like many other developers, Consultatio saw opportunity in
Miami's housing downturn and took advantage of a sharp drop in
prices to pick up one of two sites it is now developing.
The group paid $80 million in 2009 for a waterfront site in
Key Biscayne, one of Miami's most exclusive areas, where
construction is well underway on a luxury, 154-unit condominium
twin-tower with prices that start at more than a $1 million.
Consultatio bought another piece of prime beachfront
property last year for $220 million in Miami Beach's tony Bal
Harbour neighborhood in one of south Florida's biggest Miami
land sale deals in 2012.
Other companies, lured by fire-sale prices in Miami's slump,
seized on opportunities in commercial real estate.
Mexican developer Agave Holdings, which is affiliated with
tequila producer Jose Cuervo, started looking at Miami during
the U.S. downturn after deciding it wanted to diversify its real
estate holdings outside of Mexico.
"After the housing crisis, there was a great opportunity to
find good prices," said Jose Antonio Perez, managing director
for Agave Holdings.
The company purchased an office building in 2009 that once
belonged to the Exxon Mobil Corporation in Miami's affluent
Coral Gables neighborhood. It then invested more than $150
million to renovate the property, called 396 Alhambra, which
today is home to offices for HBO Latin America and spirits
company Diageo.
But it is the residential market where many Latin American
developers have focused their attention as interest from
international buyers, particularly South Americans, has helped
sales and prices recover.
Overall, U.S. real estate has benefited from an increase in
buying from foreign investors, who have focused heavily on the
New York and Miami markets.
In a recent report from Christie's International Real
Estate, Miami was listed as eighth among the top 10 luxury real
estate markets in the world, with London, New York and the
French Riviera in the top three spots.
Several of the new Latin American projects rank among
Miami's most ambitious.
Argentine developer and hotelier Alan Faena is leading a
$550 million project in Miami Beach to build what is being
billed as the Faena District.
Faena helped transform the Puerto Madero riverfront
neighborhood in his native Buenos Aires, converting a series of
rundown buildings, including an old mill, into a luxury enclave
of fine dining anchored by a five-star hotel, an arts center and
apartment buildings.
Backed by Russian-born billionaire investor Len Blavatnik,
Faena's Miami beachfront development involves renovating an
iconic Miami Beach hotel, the Saxony, and building a cultural
center and theater.
Faena, whose Puerto Madero project was built with a vision
of Latin luxury, hopes the Miami project will help establish him
as an international property developer.
Miami is "our entryway to the North - it was a natural
location for the first phase of the international expansion of
Faena," he said.
With Latin American and non-U.S. buyers now representing a
majority of real estate sales in Miami, many developers have
unveiled a more cash-focused financing strategy familiar to
foreign buyers.
That has given an edge to some Latin American developers
over domestic builders.
"It's Latin American developers building for Latin American
investors," said Zalewski.
It means buyers must pay up as much as 80 percent of the
cost of a property before it is completed - something unheard of
for most Americans buying a home.
Melo, whose company is now based in Miami, claimed credit
for being the first developer to implement the pay model, saying
when Miami's market imploded and financing tightened, he thought
back to his days as a developer in Argentina.
"I thought why not sell them the way I used to back home,"
he said. "Now everybody is copying me."