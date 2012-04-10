Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
WASHINGTON, April 10 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Tuesday it might make sense for the mortgage finance companies to write down mortgage loan principal under an Obama administration plan but that further study was needed.
Edward DeMarco, the acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said he was still considering whether to allow the two companies to cut loan balances.
The White House this year said it would offer financial incentives to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which have been propped up with more than $150 billion in taxpayer funds, to help cover any increased costs they might face writing down loan principal.
"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might apply principal forgiveness, it would have to be clear and transparent, having a basis in the conservatorship mandate," DeMarco said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution.
"There may still be improvements to current efforts that can mitigate this risk in a cost-effective way," he added.
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.