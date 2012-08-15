WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. regulators on Wednesday
proposed establishing appraisal requirements for high-risk
mortgages, a plan designed to give prospective home buyers
proper information.
Creditors would be required to use a licensed appraiser to
inspect the interior of the property and then would be required
to provide consumers with a free copy of the appraisal report,
under the proposal issued by six federal supervisors.
Creditors would also be required to obtain an additional
appraisal if the seller acquired the property for a lower price
during the past six months - a requirement designed to address
fraudulent property flipping, said the regulators.
The rule was issued by the Federal Reserve, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp,
the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the National Credit Union
Administration and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency.
The public will have until mid-October to comment on the
proposal.