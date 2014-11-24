WASHINGTON Nov 24 The top U.S. housing finance regulator said on Monday it would leave unchanged next year the maximum loan size that government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can guarantee.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement it will allow the two mortgage finance giants to purchase loans of up to $417,000 for single-unit properties in all but 46 U.S. counties next year.

Loan limits will rise in the 46 counties due to rising home values in those markets, the FHFA said.

