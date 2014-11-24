WASHINGTON Nov 24 The top U.S. housing finance
regulator said on Monday it would leave unchanged next year the
maximum loan size that government-controlled Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac can guarantee.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement it
will allow the two mortgage finance giants to purchase loans of
up to $417,000 for single-unit properties in all but 46 U.S.
counties next year.
Loan limits will rise in the 46 counties due to rising home
values in those markets, the FHFA said.
