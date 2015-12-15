WASHINGTON Dec 15 The mortgage companies Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac must do more for low and moderate-income
families in underserved markets, their federal conservator said
on Tuesday in unveiling a proposal that would have them help
finance manufactured homes, support affordable housing and
strengthen lending in rural areas.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which has acted as
conservator to the two mortgage purchasers since they were
bailed out during the financial crisis, said it is looking into
changing the financing for manufactured housing communities to
real property and blanket loans from chattel loans. The change
would allow borrowers to take out mortgages with greater
protections and lower default rates, according to the proposal.
It also proposed creating plans to preserve affordable
housing for renters and owners that include purchasing loan
pools on small multifamily rental properties and energy retrofit
loans on single-family properties.
For rural areas, FHFA is considering expanding lending by
modifying underwriting guidelines, increasing rural loan
purchases and providing technical assistance to small lenders
working in the areas.
The agency originally proposed changing rules to reach
underserved markets in 2010 and received more than 4,000
comments, which helped lead it to take the approach in Tuesday's
proposal. Specifically, the new proposed rule would not
authorize or prohibit engaging activities. Instead it would give
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac a "credit" reflecting they have
upheld obligations in underserved markets that are called for by
federal law.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)