WASHINGTON Dec 15 Mortgage finance companies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must by law do more in underserved
markets, their federal conservator said on Tuesday, unveiling a
proposal that would have them help finance manufactured homes,
support affordable housing and strengthen lending in rural
areas.
Federal statute requires Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to help
facilitate such lending, according to the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, which has acted as conservator to the two
mortgage purchasers since they were bailed out during the
financial crisis.
The agency originally proposed a rule to reach underserved
markets in 2010. It received more than 4,000 comments, which
helped create the approach in Tuesday's proposal.
Under the proposal, the FHFA would score the companies for
performance in underserved markets and report its findings to
Congress.
For example, the companies could receive a credit for
treating the financing of manufactured houses as real estate
loans, instead of personal property financing known as "chattel
loans." Such a change would allow borrowers to take out
mortgages with greater protections and lower default rates,
according to the proposal, the FHFA said.
The companies could also create plans to preserve affordable
housing for renters and owners. They would include purchasing
loan pools on small multifamily rental properties and energy
retrofit loans on single-family properties.
For rural areas, the FHFA is considering expanding lending
by modifying underwriting guidelines, increasing rural loan
purchases and providing technical assistance to small lenders
working in the areas.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan
Grebler)