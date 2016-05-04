BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Wednesday it raised the limits on the multifamily financing on the two housing agencies to $35 billion from $31 billion, effective immediately.
"The adjustment is based on increased estimates of the overall size of the 2016 multifamily finance market," the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017