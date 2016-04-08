WASHINGTON, April 8 New York's attorney general
urged the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Friday to
quickly adopt a plan to reduce principal mortgages for U.S.
homeowners at risk of foreclosure.
In a letter sent to FHFA Director Mel Watt, New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said nearly 60,000 homeowners
in New York were delinquent on mortgages backed by
government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2013 alone,
and called for a quick adoption of "principal reduction" plans.
While the FHFA has promoted other policies to help
struggling homeowners, including allowing eligible Americans to
buy back Fannie- or Freddie-backed foreclosed homes at current
market value, it has so far not offered to reduce the principal
mortgages for homeowners.
(Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by David Gregorio)