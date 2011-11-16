Nov 16 Watching the U.S. home market struggle
to rebound is like listening to children in the back of a car.
No, we're not there yet.
The National Association of Realtors reported that ten real
estate markets are "leading the nation towards a general
recovery and stability of the housing sector," but myriad
problems are going to weigh down the housing market for months
to come.
The lingering malaise in the economy has triggered a new
wave of defaults and foreclosures. After five straight
quarterly drops, foreclosures nationwide shot up 14 percent
from the second to third quarter this year, according to data
released by Realtytrac, the foreclosure information service
(see link.reuters.com/kaw94s), in October.
While RealtyTrac doesn't foresee that the latest
foreclosure wave will equal the severity of the 2007-2010
pattern -- in which three million borrowers lost their homes --
it's going to slam on the brakes where areas are getting hit
the hardest.
In theory, it should be a good time to buy a home. In the
worst-hit areas, properties have lost more than half their
value.
Yet as the average 30-year mortgage rate has slipped below
4 percent, the combination of employment insecurity and
unusually tight standards for lending are discouraging buyers
en masse. Lenders are asking for extensive income verification
and tax returns. One lender I contacted for refinancing even
wanted me to get an accountant to certify that I wasn't lying
to the IRS.
Here are some of the biggest roadblocks:
--Even in bruised cities where price appreciation is
evident, unemployment is still too high. Six out of 10 of the
"top turnaround towns" listed by Realtor.com (see
link.reuters.com/maw94s) for the third quarter had
jobless rates above 10 percent. People can't buy homes if
they're not working or soon to lose their jobs. Those cities,
which include four of the largest cities in Florida, still have
a long way to go to recover from the housing bust.
--Although at a record low, the home mortgage rate may still
be high relative to home prices. This may sound
counterintuitive, but research from the Leuthold Group in their
November newsletter shows that a "real" mortgage rate -- which
factors in the falling market value of the home prices -- is 8
percent. Leuthold says that real cost of buying must include
the 4 percent interest rate and the 3.9 percent average home
prices decline over the past 12 months. That cost is still
scaring away buyers.
--The combination of unemployment, high housing inventory
and foreclosures is hurting places where there wasn't an
excessive price run-up. Realtor.com found that the largest
year-over year median listing price decreases through October
were in cities like Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta. This
three-punch combination will continue to ravage markets where
there's a sluggish economy
Possible solutions to the housing blockage range from the
radical to the necessary. A group called Remortgage America
(www.remortgageamerica.com/) is calling for the
government to loan Americans mortgages at 1 percent to finance
a new or existing residence.
Others would like to see Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac take the
foreclosed homes they own and either auction them off or offer
them in a huge fire sale.
The seized mortgage agencies account for up to one-third of
foreclosed homes -- about 250,000. American taxpayers are
pouring tens of billions into propping up these two wards of
the state, which were taken over by the U.S. Treasury in late
2008. The Obama Administration has yet to announce what it
wants to do with the companies. Will they be restructured,
liquidated or privatized?
A third option, which may have the least impact on a
battered market, is to offer foreclosed homes in rent-to-own
deals. Prospective homeowners get a place to live under
reasonable leases and can build equity toward a purchase.
It's estimated that some 3.4 million foreclosed homes will
be on the books of banks and mortgage companies by the end of
this year. As regulators, banks, mortgage companies and state
attorneys general move sheepishly to unblock mortgage
modifications, refinancings and resales, only one certainty
prevails: The open market will not be able to properly price
every property until all government restrictions are lifted on
their sales and re-financing.
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)