By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON, Sept 11
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. foreclosure activity
jumped in August for the second consecutive month as banks
started the process on more properties and scheduled more
housing auctions, industry firm RealtyTrac said on Thursday.
Overall, 116,913 properties were at some stage of the
foreclosure process, which includes foreclosure notices,
scheduled auctions and bank repossessions, the group said.
That pushed overall activity up 7 percent from July, it
said. From a year ago, foreclosure activity was down 9 percent.
Lenders started the foreclosure process on about 55,000
properties in August, up 12 percent from July, but unchanged
from a year ago. It was the second consecutive month in which
foreclosure starts were up month-over-month.
A total of 51,192 properties were set for foreclosure
auctions last month, a 1 percent drop from July but up 1 percent
from a year ago, ending a 44-month streak of annual decreases.
"It's not time to get worried about another tsunami of
foreclosures hitting anything close to what we saw back in 2008
to 2010," Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac, told
Reuters. "However, it is reason to wake up and realize the
housing recovery we've seen over the past two years is not as
strong as it might have seemed."
State legislation aimed at protecting homeowners and court
rulings that imposed new requirements on lenders had helped
dampen foreclosures. Blomquist said the increase in auctions
indicated mortgage servicers were adjusting to the new rules.
Lenders reclaimed 26,343 properties in August, up 2 percent
from the prior month but down 33 percent from a year ago.
Florida continued to have the nation's highest foreclosure
rate last month, followed by Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and
Georgia.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)