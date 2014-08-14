By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Foreclosure activity across
the United States jumped in July for the first time in four
months as lenders scheduled more properties for auction, an
industry report said on Thursday.
RealtyTrac, which compiles housing market data, said 109,434
properties across the country were in some stage of the
foreclosure process, marking a 2 percent increase from June.
Despite the rise, foreclosure activity, which includes
foreclosure notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions,
was 16 percent below the year-ago level. It was the 46th
consecutive month in which activity declined on an annual basis.
"It is not uncommon to see month-to-month fluctuations that
are not indicative of the long-term trend; that is most likely
the case with July numbers," RealtyTrac Vice President Daren
Blomquist told Reuters. "If we see a string of four to six
months of monthly increases, that will certainly be cause for
concern, but we're not there yet."
Decreasing foreclosure activity has helped undercut the
supply of properties on the market, pushing prices up and
slowing sales. Rising mortgage rates have also helped slow the
housing recovery to a crawl.
Lenders reclaimed 25,937 properties in July, down 4 percent
from June and 30 percent below the year-ago level.
A total of 51,595 properties were set for foreclosure
auctions last month, a 10 percent rise from June but still 3
percent below last year's levels.
Lenders started the foreclosure process on 49,624 properties
in July, up 5 percent from the prior month, but down 18 percent
from the same time last year.
For the tenth straight month, Florida had the nation's
highest foreclosure rate, followed by Maryland, Nevada and
Illinois.
"After nearly four years of falling foreclosures, we are
starting to see evidence that foreclosure numbers are
normalizing at the national level," said Blomquist.
"The biggest causes for concern when it comes to foreclosure
at this point are at the state and local level, in places like
New York, New Jersey and Maryland, where foreclosure activity
continued a nearly two-year trend higher in July, and in places
like Southern California, where we saw annual increases in
foreclosure activity following nearly three years of decreases."
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)