NEW YORK May 31 Sales of U.S. homes in default
jumped in the first quarter to the highest level in three years
as steeper price discounts were offered, a report from
RealtyTrac said on Thursday.
Known as pre-foreclosure or short sales, the first three
months of the year saw such sales jump 16 percent to 109,521
homes compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.
That was an increase of 25 percent compared to the year
before and the highest level since the first quarter of 2009.
Pre-foreclosure sales are typically done to allow the
troubled homeowner to avoid going into foreclosure.
Sales of homes that were in foreclosure or bank owned also
rose 8.3 percent to 233,299, though it was off 0.2 percent from
a year ago.
Foreclosure sales accounted for 26.5 percent of all
residential sales, up from 22 percent, while pre-foreclosure
made up 12 percent of all sales during the quarter, up from 10
percent in the previous quarter.
"Lenders are approving more aggressively priced short sales,
which in turn is resulting in more successful short sale
transactions," Brandon Moore, chief executive officer of
RealtyTrac, said in a statement.
The average sales price of a pre-foreclosure home fell 4
percent to $175,461, the lowest level recorded since the report
began tracking data in 2005.
Homes in foreclosure on average went for $161,214, down 1
percent from the fourth quarter and a discount of 27 percent
compared to the average price of a non-distressed home.
Hard-hit Nevada took the top spot for foreclosure sales at
56 percent of all home sales, while California came in second at
47 percent.