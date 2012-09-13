NEW YORK, Sept 13 Banks seized fewer U.S. homes
in August, though more properties received their first default
notices, a report from RealtyTrac said on Thursday. .
Overall foreclosure activity - which includes default
notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions - was seen on
193,508 properties last month, up 0.8 percent from 191,925 the
month before. But that was down more than 15 percent from
228,098 a year earlier.
Banks' repossessions fell 2.4 percent to 52,380 homes,
falling just over 19 percent from a year ago, data showed.
Default notices were filed for the first time on 99,405
properties, up 1.3 percent from the month before, but down more
than 13 percent from the same time a year ago.
While the data suggest foreclosures are having less of an
impact on the national market, the devil is in the state
details, said Daren Blomquist, vice president of RealtyTrac.
Foreclosure activity increased in 20 states on a
year-over-year basis, led by states that use the court system to
process foreclosures, including New Jersey and New York.
The increase shows the backlog of foreclosures in the
pipeline is continuing to ease as more of them go through the
system, said Blomquist.
"Many of these states last year had artificially low
foreclosure numbers and now the lenders are finally catching up
with some of the delayed foreclosures," said Blomquist.
Illinois ranked highest in state foreclosure rates for the
first time since the report began in 2005. One in every 298
homes in Illinois had a foreclosure filing in August for a total
of 17,781 properties.
The move to number one was due to a combination of an
increase in foreclosure activity in Illinois and a decrease in
other hard-hit states, such as California, Blomquist said.
Nevada, a once long-time holder of the top spot, came in
fifth.