NEW YORK Dec 6 More U.S. homes in foreclosure
were sold in the third quarter as lenders dealt with distressed
properties at an earlier stage of the process, data from
RealtyTrac showed on Thursday.
A total of 193,059 homes in some stage of foreclosure were
sold in the third quarter, up 21 percent from the previous
quarter. That was down 3 percent from a year ago.
So-called pre-foreclosure sales outstripped sales of homes
already seized by lenders. Known as short sales, pre-foreclosure
transactions occur when the homeowner is in default but the
property has not yet been taken back by the bank.
A short sale lets the homeowner sell the home for less than
what is owed on the mortgage, avoiding a potentially drawn-out
foreclosure battle.
Pre-foreclosure sales rose 22 percent to 98,125. At the same
time, bank-owned home sales rose 19 percent to 94,934.
Short sales will likely exceed sales of bank-owned
properties for the whole year as well, said Daren Blomquist,
vice president of RealtyTrac.
"It fits with the mood of the market right now," Blomquist
said. "When we talk to real estate agents, they want more
inventory."
All foreclosure-related sales accounted for 19 percent of
home sales, down from 20 percent in the previous quarter and the
same level as a year ago.
While distressed properties are sold at a significant
discount, short sales command a slightly stronger price. The
average price of a short sale was $191,025, while seized homes
sold for $161,954.