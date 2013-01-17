NEW YORK Jan 17 Foreclosure activity in the
United States was at a near six-year low in December and
declined over the entire year as the housing market continues to
recover after foreclosures peaked two years ago.
But a build-up in backlogs, brought about in part by tougher
rules for lenders to foreclose, could see new spikes in
foreclosure activity this year, according to a report by
RealtyTrac released on Thursday.
"Although we are comfortably past the peak of the foreclosure
problem nationally, 2013 is likely to be book-ended by two
discrete jumps in foreclosure activity," said Daren Blomquist,
vice president at RealtyTrac.
There were about 2.3 million foreclosure filings on 1.8
million properties in 2012. That represents a decline of 3
percent on the year before and a drop 36 percent on a peak of
2.9 million properties in 2010.
Foreclosure activity was at 68-month low in December,
falling 10 percent from the previous month and 21 percent from
the same time a year ago.
Foreclosure filings in the fourth quarter fell to their
lowest level since the third quarter of 2007.
Over the fourth quarter, foreclosure filings were reported
on 503,462 U.S. properties, down 5 percent from the previous
quarter and a 14 percent drop compared to last year.
The drop in new foreclosures coincides with rising prices
and improved sentiment in the housing market that many
economists believe mark a turning point for the sector after the
housing bubble burst six years ago.
But the recovery in housing has not been evenly distributed
across the country.
Florida, Nevada, and Arizona posted the top foreclosure
rates by state. More than 3 percent of Florida homes had at
least one foreclosure filing in 2012, the nation's highest.
A total of 279,230 Florida properties had a foreclosure
filing during the year, a 53 percent increase from 2011 but
still 42 percent below the more than 485,000 Florida properties
with foreclosure filings in 2010.