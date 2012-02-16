NEW YORK Feb 16 Banks seizures of U.S. homes jumped in January as overall foreclosure activity rose, suggesting the backlogged process is starting to thaw, a report from RealtyTrac said on Thursday.

Lenders repossessed 66,542 homes last month, up nearly 8 percent from 61,774 in December, though it was still down close to 15 percent from January a year ago.

Overall foreclosure activity -- which includes default notices, scheduled auctions and repossessions -- was seen on 210,941 properties, up almost 3 percent from 205,024 the month before, but down more than 19 percent from a year earlier.

Foreclosure activity slowed following claims in 2010 that lenders had relied on "robo-signing" where documents were signed without a review of the case files.

"We saw signs that the lenders were ramping up on pushing through some of the delayed foreclosures in January, and the increase in REOs is one indication of that," said Daren Blomquist, director of marketing communications at RealtyTrac.

Default notices were filed for the first time on 58,362 properties, little changed from the previous month and down 22 percent from the same time a year ago.

Nevada again had the country's highest foreclosure rate, its 61st straight month in the top spot. One in every 198 Nevada homes had a foreclosure filing last month.

Of the 10 metropolitan areas with the highest foreclosure rates, nine of them were in California. Las Vegas was the exception, taking the fifth slot.