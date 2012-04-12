NEW YORK, April 12 Foreclosure actions on U.S. homes fell in the first quarter to the lowest level since late 2007, a report from RealtyTrac said on Thursday.

Foreclosure filings -- which includes default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions -- were seen on 572,928 properties in the first quarter, off 2 percent from the previous quarter and down 16 percent from the first quarter of last year.

It was the lowest quarterly total since the fourth quarter of 2007, RealtyTrac said.

Activity also waned in the month of March, with filings falling to 198,853 properties, the lowest monthly amount since July 2007. That was a decline of 4 percent from February and down 17 percent from March 2011.

"The low foreclosure numbers in the first quarter are not an indication that the massive reservoir of distressed properties built up over the past few years has somehow miraculously evaporated," Brandon Moore, chief executive officer of RealtyTrac, said in a statement.

"The dam may not burst in the next 30 to 45 days, but it will eventually burst, and everyone downstream should be prepared for that to happen -- both in terms of new foreclosure activity and new short sale activity," Moore added.

Foreclosure starts increased in March for the third month in a row, rising 7 percent from February, though they were still down 11 percent from the year before.

States with the biggest increases in foreclosure starts included Nevada, Utah and New Jersey.

Nevada had the highest foreclosure rate for the quarter, but slipped to second place for March after 62 months in the top spot to be replaced by Arizona.