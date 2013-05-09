NEW YORK May 9 Foreclosure activity fell in
April to its lowest level in more than six years, the latest
sign the recovery in the housing market is on track, a report
from RealtyTrac showed on Thursday.
Foreclosure activity - which includes default notices,
scheduled auctions and bank repossessions - was seen on 144,790
properties last month, down 5 percent from March, and down 23
percent from a year earlier. It was the lowest level since
February 2007.
The housing market has been a bright spot for the economy
since the sector turned a corner last year, with prices rising,
inventory tightening and low interest rates drawing in buyers.
There were also signs that some foreclosures that had been
deferred were working their way through the process in states
that use the court system to handle foreclosures, known as
judicial states. There are 26 judicial or quasi-judicial
foreclosure states, according to RealtyTrac.
"Foreclosure starts have been increasing for several months
in many of the judicial states, and now that increased volume is
showing up in the second stage of the process: the public
foreclosure auction," said Daren Blomquist, vice president at
RealtyTrac.
Scheduled foreclosure auctions in judicial states rose 22
percent in April to their highest level since October 2010.
Scheduled auctions in non-judicial states fell 7 percent.
Judicial states have seen the time it takes to foreclose
increase compared to their counterparts, partly due to the
intensive process and the large volume of cases the courts have
to handle.
Overall, fewer properties started the foreclosure process,
falling 4 percent to 70,133, while lenders repossessed 34,997
homes, a drop of 20 percent.
Nevada had the highest foreclosure rate for a second month
in a row, with a foreclosure filing on one in every 360 homes.
That is more than twice the national average of one in every 905
homes.
As of the beginning of May, 11.3 million homeowners were
seriously underwater, meaning the mortgage was worth at least 25
percent more than the home. That accounts for 26 percent of
mortgages, though it was down from 12.8 million homeowners in
May last year.