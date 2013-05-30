NEW YORK May 30 Sales of U.S. homes in
foreclosure fell in the first quarter, a report from RealtyTrac
showed on Thursday, the latest data to suggest the housing
market is on the mend.
There were 190,121 properties sold that were in the
foreclosure process or already seized by lenders, down 18
percent from the last quarter of 2012 and a decrease of 22
percent from the first quarter the year before.
That accounted for 21 percent of all home sales, down from
25 percent in the first quarter of 2012. It was also well off
the peak of 45 percent seen during the first quarter of 2009 as
the housing market was still reeling from its collapse and the
global financial crisis.
"We're on our way back to a normal housing market when it
comes to foreclosures," said Daren Blomquist, vice president at
RealtyTrac.
Rising home prices, improved sales, tighter inventory and
low mortgage rates have all combined to help the housing market
get back to its feet over the past year.
While default and foreclosure rates have also improved, they
still remain historically elevated. Foreclosure sales averaged
less than 5 percent of all sales in 2005 and 2006 before the
housing bubble burst, said Blomquist.
"This is kind of like an iceberg that's shrinking on the
surface but there's still a lot of distress in the market that's
probably under the surface and not so obvious," he said.
Sales of homes seized by lenders totaled 101,371 properties,
down 16 percent from the previous quarter. Sales of homes in
default but not yet foreclosed on were down 20 percent to
88,750.
Short sales of properties not in foreclosure, where the home
is sold for less than the outstanding loan, also decreased. This
suggests some underwater homeowners may be anticipating an
increase in home prices will get them back above water.
After increasing last year, short sales fell 10 percent in
the first quarter.
The top five states with the biggest percentage of
foreclosure sales were Georgia, Illinois, California, Arizona
and Michigan. Foreclosure sales accounted for less than 10
percent of all sales in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.