NEW YORK, March 24 Home prices are rising faster
than wages in most of the United States, making homeownership
increasingly difficult for average Americans in some of the most
populous areas of the country, according to a report released on
Thursday.
The report found that home price growth exceeded wage growth
in nearly two thirds of the nation's housing markets so far this
year, with urban centers like San Francisco and New York City
among the least affordable.
Home prices in 9 percent of the U.S. housing market are now
less affordable than their historic norms, the report by
RealtyTrac found. Home buyers need to spend more of their
incomes on housing, leaving less money for other purchases.
"While the vast majority of housing markets are still
affordable by their own historic standards, home prices are
floating out of reach for average wage earners in a growing
number of U.S. housing markets," said Daren Blomquist, senior
vice president at RealtyTrac, which monitors housing market
trends.
RealtyTrac parsed homes sales and income data in 456 U.S.
counties with a combined population of 221 million.
The report comes after data showing house flipping, buying
and selling a house to make a quick profit in a hot housing
market, had risen to record levels in some markets, generating
concerns of a price bubble.
While the latest report could fuel those concerns, prices
are still far more affordable than during the peak of the
housing bubble in 2006. In the first quarter of this year the
average wage earner needed to spend a third of their income on
monthly mortgage payments compared to more than half in 2006.
In addition, RealtyTrac's affordability measure, which
compares house prices to wages, was above historic norms in 99
percent of housing markets in 2006. After the housing bubble
burst that fell to a low of 2 percent in 2012 before rising to
its current 9 percent.
Still, prices in highly sought after housing markets leave
average wage earners far behind, RealtyTrac said.
For example, to buy a median priced home in various areas of
New York City, Brooklyn and Manhattan especially, or in the San
Francisco metro area, a buyer needs to spend between 120 percent
and 95 percent of the average wage on mortgage payments.
Among populous areas where the growth in house prices
outstripped wage growth were Los Angles, Phoenix, and San Diego.
