By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Jan 27 With a wife and a 10-year-old
daughter, Matthew Amster-Burton appears to be one of the
likelier people to buy a house, but the Seattle food writer says
he has no interest in doing so.
"It does feel weird sometimes, because it's supposed to be
the grown-up thing to do," says Amster-Burton, 38. " ... But
it's really not my goal, and it does seem like I'm swimming
against the tide sometimes."
Amster-Burton is part of a population of diehard renters
that is growing as the rate of U.S. homeownership drops. There
was a net loss of 162,000 owners between 2011 and 2012,
according to the 2013 "State of the Nation's Housing" report
from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies.
This is going on despite housing's impressive recent
performance. The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home
price index, for example, jumped 13.6 percent in the year that
ended in October.
But professional investors are doing most of the buying,
says Gleb Nechayev, senior managing economist at Boston-based
research firm CBRE Econometric Advisors. Individuals apparently
have not reached the same comfort levels, and it is not clear
when they will.
Chicago-based trade group National Association of Realtors
forecasts renter households will increase by 5 million to 6
million over the next decade from the current level of just
below 40 million.
Some people have no choice but to rent. Purchase prices once
again have risen out of reach for some, and banks have been
stingy in their lending practices after the housing market
crashed following its 2006 peak.
Other people are avoiding homebuying for emotional reasons.
The housing bust wiped away trillions in home equity, leaving
many owing more than their houses were worth on the market and
causing a number of people to wonder whether housing was
actually a wise long-term investment.
"That trauma of having lost their homes, or watching
relatives or friends lose their homes, has certainly had an
impact," says Nechayev. "Especially on the decisions of younger
households and, in particular, first-time homebuyers."
For Amster-Burton, witnessing the last bust was so harrowing
that he does not want to risk going through one himself. While
he does not rule out the possibility of buying a home someday,
he is not going to consider it anytime soon.
"This idea that homeownership is automatically a financial
win is perplexingly unexamined," he says. "When you sit down and
do the math, you often have to make unrealistically optimistic
assumptions in order to come out ahead - including staying in
that same home for a very long time."
According to CBRE's numbers, he may be making a smart
financial decision. Given the average costs of renting versus
buying, it often makes more sense to rent in high-cost places
like Seattle; San Jose, California; San Francisco; Portland,
Oregon; and Denver.
In other cities, such as Orlando and Tampa, Florida; St.
Louis; Atlanta; and Chicago, a renter often might benefit from
becoming a homeowner.
But there are diehard renters in relatively affordable
areas, too.
Katlin Pickering, a 29-year-old analyst at the corporate
office of a natural grocery store in Asheville, North Carolina,
used to own a single-family home. She decided it was not for
her, and now she has zero interest in doing it again.
"It just doesn't make any sense to me," says Pickering. "I
don't want to put myself in debt, I don't want to spend all my
time and money fixing a home, and I don't want to be stuck in
one place.
"I'm perfectly content being a renter."
