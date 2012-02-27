UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
WASHINGTON Feb 27 A federal regulator for mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Monday that applications are now being accepted from pre-qualified private investors looking to snap up foreclosed federal properties and offer them as rentals.
Government-run Fannie Mae will invite investors to apply in the first pilot bulk sale of some of the foreclosed homes on its books, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a press release. The investores will need to provide the mortgage lender with "specific plans" for purchasing pools of Fannie Mae foreclosed properties in some of the hardest-hit metropolitan areas - Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and parts of Florida.
The plan is part of President Barack Obama's broader efforts to shore up the housing market and lessen the pain of foreclosures hitting the market.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to brief media in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May retail inflation