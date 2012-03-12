* Previously announced pact filed in federal court
* Banks commit to $25 bln, much as mortgage relief
* Ally Financial negotiated reduced penalty - sources
* Federal officials tout strong enforcement mechanism
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, March 12 A previously
announced $25 billion mortgage settlement will be closely
policed to make sure banks follow through on promises to offer
wide housing relief to Americans, federal officials said as they
filed the long-awaited pact in court on Monday.
The deal, announced last month and filed in federal court in
Washington, D.C., requires five major U.S. banks to help
struggling borrowers to settle accusations they pursued faulty
foreclosures and misled borrowers who sought loan modifications.
The banks did not admit to the allegations laid out in the
complaint, but the government said its intention was to
"remediate harms allegedly resulting from the alleged unlawful
conduct."
While the Obama administration's previous efforts to
jumpstart a housing recovery have not lived up to their initial
promises, officials believe this time may be different.
The settlement includes an independent monitor who will
ensure banks comply with the new mortgage payment processing
standards through a "very specific" sampling process, test
questions, and error thresholds, an Obama administration
official said in a briefing with reporters on Monday.
The results will be publicly reported, said the official,
who declined to be named.
The settlement documents - filed as one lawsuit and five
separate consent judgments with Bank of America,
Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo,
and Ally Financial - provide little detail about the misdeeds
government investigations uncovered.
But the documents devote hundreds of pages to detailing how
different types of relief will count toward the banks meeting
their obligations under the settlement.
Banks are required to provide 30 percent of the relief in
the form of cutting mortgage debt for borrowers who owe more
than their homes are worth, but the banks receive different
amounts of credit for different scenarios.
Banks only get credit for reducing debt for homes where the
borrower owes up to 175 percent of the current value, for
example.
They get full credit if they own the loan, but 45 cents of
credit for every dollar of reduction on a loan they service for
a separate investor.
Banks are expected to bring a borrower's monthly payments to
within 31 percent of a borrower's income, and establish a new
loan value that is no greater than 120 percent of the value of
the home.
Some banks negotiated separate requirements.
Ally Financial, for example, negotiated a steep discount on
the fine part of its settlement, based on an inability to pay
it, according to people familiar with the matter.
It was expected to pay some $250 million, but the Justice
Department cut it to around $110 million, these people said.
In exchange, it committed to solicit all borrowers in its
own loan portfolios and to offer to cut principal for delinquent
borrowers down to 105 percent of the home's value. It also
offered to refinance underwater borrowers who are current on
their payments.
A spokeswoman for Ally did not immediately respond to a
request for a comment.
Bank of America, which had the largest exposure to the
settlement due to its 2008 purchase of the troubled subprime
lender Countrywide Financial, also agreed to offer deeper cuts
for its underwater borrowers.
The bank has agreed to contact more than 200,000 borrowers
and will potentially cut their debt to the current value of the
home.
In exchange, Bank of America can avoid up to $850 million in
payments.